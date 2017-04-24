Firefighters demonstrate high fire da...

Firefighters demonstrate high fire danger across Wisconsin

Spring has sprung across Wisconsin, but so has an increase risk of wildfire danger. So much so that burning permits for debris piles and burn barrels have been suspended in all 44--counties where the DNR regulates burning.

