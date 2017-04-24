DNR on high alert during fire danger ...

DNR on high alert during fire danger across Wisconsin

The Department of Natural Resources was on full alert Monday with all but five Wisconsin counties having high or very high fire danger risk. "A day like today again the fire danger is going to be very high this afternoon so everybody available for staffing in wildlife and fire is working today specifically for that," said Lucas Schmidt, DNR Waupaca Forestry Team Leader The National Weather Service says smokers should not throw cigarettes out the window and people should be careful around dry grassy areas.

