Waupaca Police urge neighbors to lock their doors

Friday Mar 3 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The police department says it, along with the sheriff's office, have been receiving complaints of a man going into buildings and vehicles, and walking around garages. They don't have a description of the suspect other than he's a white man, and they believe he's working alone.

Waupaca, WI

