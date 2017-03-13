Many Without Power Due to High WindsWednesday, March 8CENTRAL...
Wisconsin Public Service spokeswoman Kelly Zagrzebski tells WAOW Newsline 9 that this wind storm has affected residents all across central Wisconsin. "Stevens Point, Waupaca, all the way up through Antigo, Merrill, Rhinelander, Eagle River, to Minocqua, the whole service area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waupaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Maria
|74
|Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07)
|Feb 20
|Docs_dontlie
|130
|Landing strip any good? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Horny_Hank
|3
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lizzy In Texas
|1
|Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14)
|Oct '15
|Anna Grace
|120
|Review: Perfect Pitch Seamless Gutters LLC (Mar '14)
|Jul '15
|Matt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waupaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC