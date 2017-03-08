Waupaca Man Arrested for Child Pornography Thursday, February...

Waupaca Man Arrested for Child Pornog...

The initial investigation into 69-year-old Roy Sheraden began in January of 2016. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office along with the Department of Criminal Investigations conducted the search that turned up over 8 terabytes or 9,000 photos containing child pornography.

