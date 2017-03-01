Sheriff: Waupaca Co. man had 9,000 ch...

Sheriff: Waupaca Co. man had 9,000 child porn images

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

A Waupaca County man was arrested after authorities say they found 9,000 digital child pornography images at his home. The investigation into 68-year-old Roy L. Sheraden began more than a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waupaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07) Feb 20 Docs_dontlie 130
News Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09) Sep '16 BrittneyJones 73
Landing strip any good? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Horny_Hank 3
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16) Feb '16 Lizzy In Texas 1
News Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14) Oct '15 Anna Grace 120
Review: Perfect Pitch Seamless Gutters LLC (Mar '14) Jul '15 Matt 2
See all Waupaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waupaca Forum Now

Waupaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waupaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Waupaca, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC