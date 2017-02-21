Peshtigo's Lepkowski Heads To State; ...

Peshtigo's Lepkowski Heads To State; OFalls Sends Six Led By Trepanier/Ash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

Cam Lepkowski will represent Peshtigo at the state wrestling meet in Madison this weekend after he placed third at the WIAA Division II Sectional in Seymour on Saturday, Feb. 18. Lepkowski lost his opening match to 30-8 Derrick Rotta of Waupaca, with Rotta taking the 2-1 decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waupaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07) Feb 20 Docs_dontlie 130
News Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09) Sep '16 BrittneyJones 73
Landing strip any good? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Horny_Hank 3
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16) Feb '16 Lizzy In Texas 1
News Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14) Oct '15 Anna Grace 120
Review: Perfect Pitch Seamless Gutters LLC (Mar '14) Jul '15 Matt 2
See all Waupaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waupaca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Waupaca County was issued at February 24 at 11:43AM CST

Waupaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waupaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waupaca, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC