Peshtigo's Lepkowski Heads To State; OFalls Sends Six Led By Trepanier/Ash

Cam Lepkowski will represent Peshtigo at the state wrestling meet in Madison this weekend after he placed third at the WIAA Division II Sectional in Seymour on Saturday, Feb. 18. Lepkowski lost his opening match to 30-8 Derrick Rotta of Waupaca, with Rotta taking the 2-1 decision.

