Waupaca schools put under lockdown

Waupaca schools put under lockdown

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A 17-year-old student at Waupaca High School is in custody after police say he posted a threat online Monday morning. Police Lieutenant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waupaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07) Dec 30 wolleb42 129
News Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09) Sep '16 BrittneyJones 73
Landing strip any good? Aug '16 Horny_Hank 3
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16) Feb '16 Lizzy In Texas 1
News Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14) Oct '15 Anna Grace 120
Review: Perfect Pitch Seamless Gutters LLC (Mar '14) Jul '15 Matt 2
See all Waupaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waupaca Forum Now

Waupaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waupaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waupaca, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC