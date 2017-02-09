Roe found 'not guilty' Tuesday, January 24
WAUPACA, WI A Waupaca County jury deliberated about six hours before finding a woman not guilty of murder. The 2-man, 10-woman jury returned not guilty verdicts in the case against Alison Roe, charged with 1st degree intentional homicide in the 2015 stabbing death of Craig Dake at the Fremont apartment they shared.
Waupaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|wolleb42
|129
|Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|BrittneyJones
|73
|Landing strip any good? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Horny_Hank
|3
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lizzy In Texas
|1
|Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14)
|Oct '15
|Anna Grace
|120
|Review: Perfect Pitch Seamless Gutters LLC (Mar '14)
|Jul '15
|Matt
|2
