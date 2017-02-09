Roe found 'not guilty' Tuesday, Janua...

Roe found 'not guilty' Tuesday, January 24

WAUPACA, WI A Waupaca County jury deliberated about six hours before finding a woman not guilty of murder. The 2-man, 10-woman jury returned not guilty verdicts in the case against Alison Roe, charged with 1st degree intentional homicide in the 2015 stabbing death of Craig Dake at the Fremont apartment they shared.

