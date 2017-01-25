8 people arrested in Waupaca County drug crackdown
Eight people were arrested over a 5-day period in Waupaca County, as authorities try and crack down on drugs. The arrests started January 20th, when a Waupaca County sheriff's deputy pulled over a car driven by 26-year-old Anthony Polly in the Township of Dayton.
