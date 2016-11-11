Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes New Chief ...

Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes New Chief Finance Officer

Nov 11, 2016 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ruppert joins the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from her most recent position as director of business services and human resources for the Xavier Catholic School System. Ruppert is a CPA with more than 20 years experience in nonprofit and governmental accounting.

