Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes New Chief Finance Officer
Ruppert joins the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from her most recent position as director of business services and human resources for the Xavier Catholic School System. Ruppert is a CPA with more than 20 years experience in nonprofit and governmental accounting.
