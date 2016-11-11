2 hurt in Waupaca Co. crash
A one vehicle crash left two injured in Waupaca County early Friday morning, according to the Waupaca County Sheriffs Office. A four door car was in the northbound ditch after colliding head-on with several trees, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waupaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07)
|Nov 27
|nooneimportant
|127
|Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|BrittneyJones
|73
|Landing strip any good?
|Aug '16
|Horny_Hank
|3
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lizzy In Texas
|1
|Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14)
|Oct '15
|Anna Grace
|120
|Review: Perfect Pitch Seamless Gutters LLC (Mar '14)
|Jul '15
|Matt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waupaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC