George S. Tatge, Delavan, WI/Formerly Beloit, WI
George S. Tatge, 89, of Delevan, WI and formerly of Beloit, WI, died Friday, June 30, 2017 in his daughter's home. He was born October 30, 1927 in Chicago, IL, the son of George L. and Marion C. Tatge.
