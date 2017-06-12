Trump seeks pivot from Russia probe t...

Trump seeks pivot from Russia probe to job training

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. Donald Trump is trying to change the subject from scandal back to his promise to make American job creation a top priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? (Dec '16) Jan '17 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brown 1
Anyone heard this (Nov '16) Nov '16 GE guy 1
News Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 developers rule 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC