Trump seeks pivot from Russia probe to job training
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. Donald Trump is trying to change the subject from scandal back to his promise to make American job creation a top priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
|Anyone heard this (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|developers rule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC