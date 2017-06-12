Trump making case for apprenticeships to fill jobs gap

President Donald Trump is making the case for more apprenticeships to match workers with millions of open jobs, invoking the namesake of his long-running reality television show. Trump, whose resume includes TV's "The Apprentice," joined daughter Ivanka Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta at a Wisconsin event on Tuesday focused on getting private companies and universities to pair up and pay the cost of learn-to-earn arrangements.

