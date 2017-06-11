Trump Blasts '#FakeNews' and 'Comey L...

Trump Blasts '#FakeNews' and 'Comey Leaks' in New Tweetstorm

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: News Max

President Donald Trump blasted the "fake news media" and fired FBI Director James Comey in a new round of tweets Sunday touting market and job gains under his first five months in office. Trump claimed the "great economic news" has not been covered since he was elected to the White House.

