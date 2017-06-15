The city has ordered that the fire-damaged Fracaro's Lanes be razed within 30 days, said chief building inspector Mike Mazmanian. Tear down ordered of fire-damaged Fracaro's lanes; bowling alley burned on Jan. 1 The city has ordered that the fire-damaged Fracaro's Lanes be razed within 30 days, said chief building inspector Mike Mazmanian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.