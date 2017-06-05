Waukesha police reports: Man sees 3 UFOs A weekly summary of various items culled from the local police blotter. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/05/waukesha-police-report/357857001/ 1 An anonymous caller reported that a group of teenagers was "throwing fireworks into the street" around 9:29 p.m. May 28 near North Greenfield and Arcadian avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.