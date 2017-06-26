Police Report: Woman arrested for hitting kids in fast-food parking lot
A woman was arrested at midnight June 21 in the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant for yelling and hitting children while putting them in a car. Waukesha Police Report: Woman arrested for hitting kids in fast-food parking lot A woman was arrested at midnight June 21 in the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant for yelling and hitting children while putting them in a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|16
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Jun 22
|Chrishoenisch
|50
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC