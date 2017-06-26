Outpatient clinic for heart and vascular care proposed by ProHealth Care in Waukesha
Outpatient clinic for heart and vascular care proposed by ProHealth Care in Waukesha A new clinic for outpatient heart and vascular care health services care is being proposed by ProHealth Care. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/2017/06/26/outpatient-clinic-heart-and-vascular-care-proposed-prohealth-care-waukesha/429310001/ This rendering shows what the new heart and vascular center addition at Waukesha Memorial Hospital will look like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|16
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Jun 22
|Chrishoenisch
|50
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC