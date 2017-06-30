News Waukesha Choral Union to hold auditions Aug. 22Waukesha Choral...

Open auditions for Waukesha Choral Union's 2017-18 season will be held by appointment on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road. Waukesha Choral Union to hold auditions Aug. 22 Open auditions for Waukesha Choral Union's 2017-18 season will be held by appointment on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road.

