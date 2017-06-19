New Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Wildeck
Paul Mihelich, Wildeck In his new role, he will be planning and directing sales and marketing objectives, strategies, and initiatives for material handling equipment and safety products for their Waukesha and Goodyear operations. Material handling equipment and safety products manufacturer Wildeck, Inc. promoted Paul Mihelich to the position of vice president, sales and marketing, for their Waukesha and Goodyear, AZ, operations.
