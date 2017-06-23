Waukesha Independence Day festivities begin with parade and free ice cream The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department presents the 2017 Independence Day Activities Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/2017/06/23/waukesha-independence-day-festivities-begin-parade-and-free-ice-cream/424616001/ The event takes place on Tuesday, July 4th, and this year's theme is "Salute to Our Military and First Responders". The parade line-up will take place around Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Children can join the parade by decorating their bikes, trikes, buggies, wagons, and themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.