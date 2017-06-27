The long vacant east side of Fleetfoot Drive, south of Racine Avenue, will have eight residential duplexes built on 2.8 acres. Duplexes to rise on former foundry sand site on Fleetfoot Drive in Waukesha The long vacant east side of Fleetfoot Drive, south of Racine Avenue, will have eight residential duplexes built on 2.8 acres.

