Waukesha woman who stole $23,000 from school district gets jail Stacey Russell will spend the next three months behind bars. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/11/russell-sentenced/314805001/ A Waukesha woman who stole almost $23,000 from the local school district while employed there will spend the next three months behind bars, a Waukesha County Circuit judge ruled Monday, May 8. The sentence came almost exactly one month after 42-year-old Stacey Russell pleaded no contest to a felony theft charge in the case and was convicted by Judge Lee S. Dreyfus.

