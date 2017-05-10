Walter USA Receives Award for Excellence
Muff Tanriverdi , the president of Walter USA, and Ed Gerber, the ISA president, stand before the ISA American Eagle Excellence in Industry Award presented to Walter USA. Walter USA, LLC together with channel partner Engman-Taylor Company, Inc. has won the American Eagle Excellence in Industry award presented by the Industrial Supply Association and given based on contributions to industry.
