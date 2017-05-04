Second Waukesha man pleads guilty to pair of armed gas station robberies Mitchell Gamroth is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes July 12. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/04/gamroth-guilty/101293650/ Two weeks after his accomplice pleaded guilty to his role in a pair of armed gas station robberies earlier this year, the other Waukesha man implicated in the crimes has done the same. Online court records indicate 21-year-old Mitchell Gamroth pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 3 to one felony count of armed robbery.

