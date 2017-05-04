Second Waukesha man pleads guilty to pair of armed gas station robberies
Second Waukesha man pleads guilty to pair of armed gas station robberies Mitchell Gamroth is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes July 12. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/04/gamroth-guilty/101293650/ Two weeks after his accomplice pleaded guilty to his role in a pair of armed gas station robberies earlier this year, the other Waukesha man implicated in the crimes has done the same. Online court records indicate 21-year-old Mitchell Gamroth pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 3 to one felony count of armed robbery.
