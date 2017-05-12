Roadwork to close Arcadian Avenue beginning May 15
Roadwork to close Arcadian Avenue beginning May 15 Arcadian Ave. will close for construction. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/2017/05/12/roadwork-close-arcadian-avenue-beginning-may-15/319886001/ Arcadian Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, May 15, to accommodate We Energies relocating its gas main, according to the city of Waukesha website.
