Raised Grain brewing bold beers and growing bigger in Waukesha

Fifteen miles west of Milwaukee, off the main drag of Bluemound Road in an unglamorous strip mall next to a Home Depot, you wouldn't expect to find one of the area's best craft breweries. The owners are just as unexpected a couple of middle-aged doctors and a former professional bike racer, not a beard among them and so, too, is their operation's origin story, beginning with a good-natured argument about whether Belgium or Scotland made better beer.

