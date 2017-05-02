police reports: Stranger photographs ...

police reports: Stranger photographs teenagers on bus

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Waukesha

Waukesha police reports: Stranger photographs teenagers on bus A weekly summary of various items culled from the local police blotter. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/02/waukesha-police-report/100927880/ 1 A man told police his downstairs neighbor was "whistling too loudly" and asked officers to advise the man around 6:44 p.m. April 19 at an apartment complex in the 700 block of East North Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... 6 hr EGMC 1
Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08) Apr 27 MariaRamos 49
Andy Smith Apr 16 barnstormer 1
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar '17 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,011 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC