Museum apartment construction to laun...

Museum apartment construction to launch June 1; completion projected end of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Waukesha

Construction of 30 apartments inside the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum building is expected to launch June 1, with completion potentially at the end of this year. Museum apartment construction to launch June 1; completion projected end of 2016 WAUKESHA - Construction of 30 apartments inside the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum building is expected to launch June 1, with completion potentially at the end of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08) Apr 27 MariaRamos 49
Andy Smith Apr '17 barnstormer 1
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar '17 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC