Joan M. Smith, Janesville, WI
Joan M. Smith, age 77, of Janesville, died on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, with her family by her side. She was born on November 12, 1939, in Potosi, WI, the daughter of the late John and Florence Gardner.
