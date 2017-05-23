Food Truck Festivals of America First...

Food Truck Festivals of America First Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Thursday May 18 Read more: Weekend

Food Truck Festivals of America is coming to Milwaukee for the first ever Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival in Waukesha, WI. The festival will take place at the Waukesha Expo Center on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from noon - 6 p.m. .

