Emery, Salbs to receive awards for historic preservation work ina

Noted historic preservationists Mary Emory and Bob and Lisa Salb will receive merit awards at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the City Hall Common Council Chambers, 201 Delafield St. Emery, Salbs to receive awards for historic preservation work Noted historic preservationists Mary Emory and Bob and Lisa Salb will receive merit awards at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the City Hall Common Council Chambers, 201 Delafield St. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/2017/05/16/emery-salbs-receive-awards-historic-preservation-work/325356001/ WAUKESHA - Noted historic preservationists Mary Emory and Bob and Lisa Salb will receive merit awards at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the City Hall Common Council Chambers, 201 Delafield St. Emery of the Waukesha Preservation League will receive the John Schoenknecht Spirit of Preservation Award for her work to save ... (more)

