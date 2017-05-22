CrimeWaukesha Police Report: A man arrived home from camping to find...
Waukesha Police report: A man arrived home from camping to find his house in the 2500 block of Madison St. had been egged. A man arrived home from camping about 5 p.m. May 14 to find his house in the 2500 block of Madison St. had been egged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
|Andy Smith
|Apr '17
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC