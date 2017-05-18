Advanced Disposal, the private garbage collector for residential properties here, is offering to pay the city $92,192.40 to settle service overcharges incurred during a three-year period. City offered $92,000 refund for garbage collection cost overcharges Advanced Disposal, the private garbage collector for residential properties here, is offering to pay the city $92,192.40 to settle service overcharges incurred during a three-year period.

