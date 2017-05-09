Axalta Recognizes Winner of 2016 Refinish Sustainable Star Award
For Axalta Coating Systems sustainability involves a commitment to minimize the company's environmental footprint across its entire spectrum of business activities, from product development and manufacturing, to distribution and waste disposal. Axalta's Sustainable Star Award program, in its inaugural year, recognizes refinish customers in North America that implement sustainable initiatives to not only benefit the bottom line, but also assist in preserving the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
|Andy Smith
|Apr 16
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC