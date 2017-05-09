Axalta Recognizes Winner of 2016 Refi...

Axalta Recognizes Winner of 2016 Refinish Sustainable Star Award

For Axalta Coating Systems sustainability involves a commitment to minimize the company's environmental footprint across its entire spectrum of business activities, from product development and manufacturing, to distribution and waste disposal. Axalta's Sustainable Star Award program, in its inaugural year, recognizes refinish customers in North America that implement sustainable initiatives to not only benefit the bottom line, but also assist in preserving the environment.

