At least 6 of the 13 Gander Mountain stores in Wisconsin will survive

The Gander Mountain stores in Franklin and Kenosha will remain open and continue to operate under the Gander Mountain name following the purchase of the troubled outdoor gear retailer in a bankruptcy auction. At least 6 of the 13 Gander Mountain stores in Wisconsin will survive The Gander Mountain stores in Franklin and Kenosha will remain open and continue to operate under the Gander Mountain name following the purchase of the troubled outdoor gear retailer in a bankruptcy auction.

