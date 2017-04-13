UW Waukesha to host a Four Corners TripDescription:More than 1,400 years before any European landed in America, there was a sophisticated society of people who lived in the cliffs of the Southwest. UW-Waukesha to host Four Corners trip UW Waukesha to host a Four Corners TripDescription:More than 1,400 years before any European landed in America, there was a sophisticated society of people who lived in the cliffs of the Southwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.