Two Waukesha GuitarTown murals on the move
Two Waukesha GuitarTown murals on the move Two of three GuitarTown murals on one Main Street building downtown will be moving. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/27/murals-moving/100974662/ Pewaukee artist Neal Vogt works on a GuitarTown mural on the Discount Liquor building during in August 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|9 hr
|MariaRamos
|49
|Andy Smith
|Apr 16
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC