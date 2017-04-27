Two Waukesha GuitarTown murals on the move Two of three GuitarTown murals on one Main Street building downtown will be moving. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/27/murals-moving/100974662/ Pewaukee artist Neal Vogt works on a GuitarTown mural on the Discount Liquor building during in August 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.