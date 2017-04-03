St. Joseph's Medical Clinic, a free clinic serving Waukesha County, is celebrating the second annual Free and Charitable Clinic Week in the state from April 3-9. St. Joe's celebrates Free and Charitable Clinic Week St. Joseph's Medical Clinic, a free clinic serving Waukesha County, is celebrating the second annual Free and Charitable Clinic Week in the state from April 3-9.

