South Street to close as part of down...

South Street to close as part of downtown Waukesha construction

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Waukesha

South Street to close as part of downtown Waukesha construction A portion of another downtown street is closing as part of this year's central city reconstruction project. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/27/downtown-construction/100984424/ Construction crews work on a section of North Grand Avenue in Downtown Waukesha Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08) Thu MariaRamos 49
Andy Smith Apr 16 barnstormer 1
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar '17 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC