Sensenbrenner challenger to hold meet and greet at library on April 20
Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/17/rundblade-sensenbrenner-challenger/100565118/ Shawn Rundblade wants to get the word out early: He's challenging longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner for his 5th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives next year. To that end, Rundblade, a Waukesha resident, is hosting a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave. According to a news release, Rundblade will use the event to introduce himself, outline his ideas and stances and have an "open discussion" with voters.
