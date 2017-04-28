Rube Goldberg Machine Contest for Middle School Students
Katie Hess of Whitefish Bay Middle School makes final adjustments to her team's machine during STEM Forward's 2017 Rube Goldberg Machine Contest for Middle School Students at Waukesha County Technical College on Friday, April 28. This year's competition challenged students to build the most creative and functional machine that will pop a balloon in eight steps or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
|Andy Smith
|Apr 16
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC