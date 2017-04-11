Read-a-Thon at Waukesha Public Library
The Read-a-Thon fundraiser and fun day, hosted by Friends of the Waukesha Public Library, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave. Readers, preschool to adult, will read as much as they can during the four-hour event.
