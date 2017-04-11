Read-a-Thon at Waukesha Public Library

Read-a-Thon at Waukesha Public Library

Waukesha

The Read-a-Thon fundraiser and fun day, hosted by Friends of the Waukesha Public Library, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave. Read-a-Thon at Waukesha Public Library The Read-a-Thon fundraiser and fun day, hosted by Friends of the Waukesha Public Library, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/11/read--thon-waukesha-public-library/100331404/ The Waukesha Public Library is located at 321 Wisconsin Ave. The library is hosting its Edible Book Contest Saturday, April 8. The Read-a-Thon fundraiser and fun day, hosted by Friends of the Waukesha Public Library, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave. Readers, preschool to adult, will read as ... (more)

