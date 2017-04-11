Waukesha police reports: Couple caught 'fooling around' in library bathroom A weekly summary of various items culled from the local police blotter. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/11/waukesha-police-report/100075064/ 1 What an anonymous caller thought was a homeless person sleeping in a park in the 600 block of North Hartwell Avenue around 2:08 p.m. April 1 turned out to be a drunk man "enjoying the weather" while laying near a baseball diamond, according to a police report.

