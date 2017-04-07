Plan Commission to discuss downtown a...

Plan Commission to discuss downtown apartment projects

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Waukesha

Two downtown Waukesha apartment projects - one nearly complete and the other to be built - will be discussed by the city's plan commission Wednesday, April 12. Waukesha Plan Commission to discuss downtown apartment projects Two downtown Waukesha apartment projects - one nearly complete and the other to be built - will be discussed by the city's plan commission Wednesday, April 12. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/07/waukesha-downtown-apartments/100168602/ The Prairieville Apartments, at 260 South St., in downtown Waukesha could soon look different. The city's plan commission will discuss the Prairieville development and another downtown apartment project at its April 12 meeting.

