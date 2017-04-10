Packing Heat At City Hall Tuesday, April 11
Right now, there is no ordinance or policy prohibiting people from openly carrying a gun in Green Bay city buildings, like city hall. The city's protection and welfare committee decided Monday evening it wants to hear from more people before deciding whether to recommend any change.
