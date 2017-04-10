Packing Heat At City Hall Tuesday, Ap...

Packing Heat At City Hall Tuesday, April 11

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Right now, there is no ordinance or policy prohibiting people from openly carrying a gun in Green Bay city buildings, like city hall. The city's protection and welfare committee decided Monday evening it wants to hear from more people before deciding whether to recommend any change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar 12 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec '16 Brown 1
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC