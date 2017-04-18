The plan commission and the town board are likely to spend much of the spring and early summer reviewing a controversial residential development in one of the town's most rural and scenic areas. Neighbors object to 36 homes planned in rural area of town of Delafield TOWN OF DELAFIELD - The plan commission and the town board are likely to spend much of the spring and early summer reviewing a controversial residential development in one of the town's most rural and scenic areas.

