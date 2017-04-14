mayor urges planning department to cl...

mayor urges planning department to closely monitor projects

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Waukesha

City planning staff will more closely monitor development projects in Waukesha at the urging of city officials who recently got an up-close look at the impact a lack of such monitoring can have. Waukesha mayor urges planning department to closely monitor projects City planning staff will more closely monitor development projects in Waukesha at the urging of city officials who recently got an up-close look at the impact a lack of such monitoring can have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andy Smith 17 hr barnstormer 1
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar '17 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec '16 Brown 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC