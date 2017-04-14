City planning staff will more closely monitor development projects in Waukesha at the urging of city officials who recently got an up-close look at the impact a lack of such monitoring can have. Waukesha mayor urges planning department to closely monitor projects City planning staff will more closely monitor development projects in Waukesha at the urging of city officials who recently got an up-close look at the impact a lack of such monitoring can have.

